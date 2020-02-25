Wizards’ Bradley Beal becomes first player to score 50 points on consecutive days since Kobe Bryant

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Beal is the first player to score 50 points on consecutive days since Kobe Bryant also did it on both nights of a road back-to-back in March 2007. He is also the fourth player in NBA history to score 50 points in a loss in consecutive games, joining Wilt Chamberlain, James Harden and Devin Booker, and is the first to do it in back-to-back days, per the Elias Sports Bureau.