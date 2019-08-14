Wizards add Antawn Jamison and Laron Profit to front-office staff

Kennedy, who was also named to the Watch List in 2018, earned his second consecutive All-MEAC selection last season. As a redshirt junior, he finished third on the team with 61 tackles (33 solo) and ranked T-No. 8 in sacks (4.5) and T-No. 10 in the MEAC with 10 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) product also led the team with seven quarterback hurries.