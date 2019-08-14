Wizards add Antawn Jamison and Laron Profit to front-office staff

The Washington Wizards announced today that they have named Antawn Jamison as Director of Pro Personnel. Additionally, the Wizards hired Laron Profit (Maryland) and John Carideo as pro scouts.
Jamison joins the Wizards’ front office after spending the past two seasons as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. He will work with vice president of pro personnel Johnny Rogers on the organization’s NBA and G League scouting.
Jamison played for the Wizards for six seasons (2004-10), posting averages of 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds and earning two All-Star selections with Washington.
Profit, a four-year NBA veteran, enjoyed two stints with the Wizards (1999-01, 2004-05). During his NBA career, he appeared in 135 games (18 starts) and averaged 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds with the Wizards and Lakers. Originally selected 38th overall by Orlando out of Maryland in the 1999 NBA Draft, Profit last served in the NBA in an assistant coach/player development role with the Magic from 2012-16.
Carideo spent the 2018-19 season as a pro and college scout with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Men’s college soccer: Maryland senior forward Paul Bin will miss the 2019 season after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament at training Tuesday morning, Terps head coach Sasho Cirovski announced.
Bin appeared in 21 matches and started 19 as a junior and helped lead the Terps to their fourth national championship in program history. The Seoul, South Korea native scored four goals and added three assists for the season.
College football: Morgan State senior linebackers Ian McBorrough and Rico Kennedy have been named to the watch list for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award. The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding football player from a Historically Black College & University.
McBorrough, a First-Team All-MEAC selection a season ago, led the Bears on defense as one of the league’s premier pass rushers. The junior ranked No. 3 in the league with six sacks and ranked 15th in tackles for loss (9). He completed the season with 79 tackles, including two fumble recoveries. He also had a 30-yard interception return against Howard (Oct. 20).
Kennedy, who was also named to the Watch List in 2018, earned his second consecutive All-MEAC selection last season. As a redshirt junior, he finished third on the team with 61 tackles (33 solo) and ranked T-No. 8 in sacks (4.5) and T-No. 10 in the MEAC with 10 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) product also led the team with seven quarterback hurries.