“Your mind tricks you into thinking that your leg is never going to get stronger, that you’re going to be like that forever,” she said. “But once it started getting stronger, I was like, ‘OK, my leg is getting stronger, and I can come back.’ I talked to other people and they said the same thing. ‘Oh yeah, you think you’re never going to come back, but you’re going to get strong again, and you’re going to be the same like you used to.’ ”