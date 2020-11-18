From Jalen Smith to Obi Toppin, meet the 2020 NBA draft prospects with Maryland ties

After getting pushed back five months from its annual date in June because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA draft will begin Wednesday at 8 p.m., conducted virtually from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut.
It has been one of the longest and strangest scouting seasons ever, with prospects forced to meet and work out virtually for interested teams. The NCAA tournament and NBA scouting combine were both canceled because of the pandemic, depriving many prospects of a chance to make a lasting impression and secure their financial futures.
Two players from the Baltimore area — former Maryland star Jalen Smith and Kentucky standout Immanuel Quickley — are likely to get picked in the two-round draft. But there are a few other prospects with ties to Maryland who you might not know:
Jalen Smith
Position: Forward/center
College: Maryland
High school: Mount Saint Joseph
Hometown: Baltimore
Height, weight: 6-10, 225 pounds
Age: 20
Draft projection: First round (15-25 range)
A former star at Mount Saint Joseph, “Stix” became a first-team All-Big Ten player in his sophomore year with the Terps. During his time with the Gaels, he was twice named Baltimore Sun All-Metro Co-Player of the Year and Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year, blossoming into a McDonald’s All American and a consensus five-star prospect. He averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season in helping lead Maryland to a share of the Big Ten title, ranking third nationally with 21 double doubles. He was the only player in the country to record at least 60 blocks and 30 3-pointers, the kind of versatility that appeals to NBA scouts. Smith and Minnesota big man Daniel Oturu are the only two high-major players in the past three decades to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while shooting at least 36% from 3-point range.
Immanuel Quickley
Position: Guard
College: Kentucky
High school: John Carroll
Hometown: Havre de Grace
Height, weight: 6-3, 185 pounds
Draft projection: Early second round (31-40 range)
Quickley, the son of former Morgan State women’s basketball player Nitrease Hamilton, had a breakthrough sophomore season in high school, leading John Carroll to the Baltimore Catholic League championship and earning All-Metro Player of the Year honors. He averaged 23.7 points and 7.2 assists per game as a junior and finished his senior year averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists, becoming a five-star recruit. After struggling as a freshman at Kentucky, he blossomed this past season, leading the team in scoring (16.1 points per game) and 3-point shooting (42.8%) en route to being named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year by the league’s coaches and ESPN’s “Breakout Star" of the season.
Obi Toppin
Position: Forward/center
College: Dayton
High school: Mount Zion Prep
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Height, weight: 6-9, 230 pounds
Age: 22
Draft projection: First round (1-10 range)
Toppin was the story of the year in college basketball, leading Dayton to a 29-2 record, an Atlantic-10 title and a No. 3 national ranking. He received the Naismith Trophy as the national player of the year, averaging 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds a game and shooting 63.3% from the field. After attending high schools in Florida and New York, leading Ossining High School to a 17-5 record and its first conference title in 10 years as a senior, Toppin spent a postgraduate year at Mount Zion Prep in Baltimore, where he grew three inches to 6-8 and started to receive attention from major Division I programs. He sat out his freshman season with the Flyers as an academic redshirt before leading the team in scoring (14.4 points per game), finishing fourth nationally in field goal percentage (. 666) and winning the Atlantic-10 Rookie of the Year award. He declared for the draft after that 2018-19 season and worked out for several teams, but decided to return to Dayton, where he became a national star and an expected top-10 pick.
Trevelin Queen
Position: Guard
College: New Mexico State
High school: North County
Hometown: Glen Burnie
Height, weight: 6-6, 190 pounds
Age: 23
Draft projection: Undrafted
Queen has taken a winding path to basketball success. The Glen Burnie native played at North County before moving to Florida in an attempt to play at his sister’s high school, but his transfer paperwork came in too late and he lost his eligibility. He returned to North County and was a regular star in the Annapolis Summer League, but didn’t receive any scholarship offers and ended up at Prince George’s Community College. Paperwork issues forced him to redshirt, so he left for College of Marin in Kentfield, California, where he averaged 21.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a freshman. However, he struggled to find a stable place to live and transferred to New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, where he scored 26 points per game while averaging 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. As a highly ranked junior college prospect, he received several Division I offers and committed to Western Kentucky, although he never played a game for the Hilltoppers because of scholarship issues. He eventually landed at New Mexico State and became a pivotal player for the Aggies in the 2018-19 season, scoring a season-high 27 points against Grand Canyon in the Western Athletic Conference tournament championship game and earning the tournament Most Valuable Player Award. He averaged 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists this past season, receiving second-team All-WAC honors. While considered slight for his frame and already 23 years old, he could still get a look from NBA teams because of his athleticism and solid statistics.
Saddiq Bey
Position: Forward
College: Villanova
High school: DeMatha, Sidwell Friends
Hometown: Largo
Height, weight: 6-8, 215 pounds
Age: 21
Draft projection: First round (10-20 range)
After not receiving much playing time as a 5-foot-9 freshman at Washington powerhouse DeMatha, Bey transferred to Sidwell Friends in Bethesda, where he grew to 6-7 and averaged 21.2 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior. A three-star recruit who also made a name for himself with D.C. Premier in the Amateur Athletic Union circuit, Bey originally committed to North Carolina State before flipping to Villanova. He made an immediate impact for the Wildcats, averaging 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds, and was named to the Big East All-Freshman team. As a sophomore, he averaged 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds, earning first-team All-Big East honors and the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award.
Nate Darling
Position: Guard
College: Delaware
High school: DeMatha Catholic
Hometown: Halifax, Nova Scotia
Height, weight: 6-5, 200 pounds
Age: 22
Draft projection: Undrafted
Darling left Canada to play his final three high school years at DeMatha, where he was teammates with 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz and helped the Stags to a 33-4 record as a junior. After two seasons at Alabama-Birmingham, Darling transferred to Delaware, where he became one of the top 3-point shooters in the country. He averaged 21.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this past season while shooting 39.9% from 3-point range, which ranked 28th in the country, and earned first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors. For his college career, he hit 40.7% of 455 attempts from beyond the arc. He was an explosive scorer, becoming one of five players in Division I to reach the 34-point mark four times during the season.