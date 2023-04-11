Former Spalding standout Cam Whitmore declares for NBA draft; Villanova forward is a projected top 10 pick

Former Spalding standout Cam Whitmore has declared for the NBA draft after spending one season at Villanova.

Whitmore, who is a projected top 10 pick, posted the news to his Instagram page on Tuesday, writing that he feels prepared to take the next step in achieving the ultimate dream. In the post, Whitmore thanked his parents, Beth and Myron Whitmore, along with Villanova coach Kyle Neptune and his teammates.

“I’m very excited to stay that I’ll be declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft, and I do so with such a great deal of gratitude to all of you for helping me reach this point,” Whitmore wrote. “As I take this next step, just know I’ll be doing everything I can to make you proud.”

After missing eight games at the beginning of the season following thumb surgery, Whitmore averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 26 games with 20 starts on his way to being named Big East Conference Freshman of the Year. The 6-foot-7, 232-pound wing shot 48% from the floor and 34% from 3-point range.

“Cam has always wanted to play in the NBA and now he’s fulfilling his dream,” Spalding coach Josh Pratt said. “I wish Cam the best and hope he gets what he wants. I’ve had 15-20 NBA teams contact me about Cam over the course of the year. I think Cam made the most of his opportunity at Villanova and is ready for the pros. If you’re going to be picked in the first round, it’s a no-brainer.”

Villanova's Cam Whitmore, pictured against Marquette on Feb. 1, is a projected top 10 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. (Morry Gash/AP)

Villanova had a disappointing season by its standards following the abrupt retirement of coach Jay Wright. In their first season under Neptune, the Wildcats went 17-17 and lost to Liberty in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament a year after reaching the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four.

Whitmore, a five-star recruit, enjoyed a decorated high school career at Spalding and was a McDonald’s All American. He was the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Maryland and a two-time Capital Gazette and Baltimore Catholic League player of the year.

In just three seasons at Spalding, Whitmore amassed 1,252 points and 633 rebounds. The Odenton resident did not play as a freshman because of an injury. He averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game to help the Cavaliers to a 25-11 record his senior season.

“Thank you Coach Neptune and the entire coaching staff for your commitment to developing me as both a player and a person,” Whitmore wrote. “To my teammates, putting on that jersey and taking the court with you all meant everything. Thank you for pushing me in ways that made me better every day.”

The draft will be held June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

