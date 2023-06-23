Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Spalding coach Josh Pratt reacts as Cam Whitmore is drafted by the Houston Rockets in the 20th spot. Archbishop Spalding hosted an NBA Draft party to watch its 2022 graduate and basketball standout Cam Whitmore get drafted in the first round, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

For whatever reason, Cam Whitmore has always been overlooked.

It happened when the young basketball star at Archbishop Spalding would visit Baltimore Catholic League powerhouses to a chorus of “overrated” chants. It happened when coach Josh Pratt offered him to major Division I coaches for recruitment right after a spectacular junior season, only for them to say they’d “see him when they could.”

And it happened again Thursday night during the 2023 NBA draft in Brooklyn, New York, when Whitmore — projected by most experts to be selected between No. 4 and No. 10 — slid all the way to No. 20 to the Houston Rockets.

“I’ve been overlooked a lot of times in my life, so it didn’t really faze me,” he told The Associated Press. “I’m just really happy to be in the NBA. I’ve been dreaming about that all my life.”

In Archbishop Spalding’s lobby, where a watch party was being held Thursday night to see the highest drafted Anne Arundel County resident in NBA history, excitement gradually turned to bewilderment, then anger, then dull frustration.

And then, when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Whitmore’s name, celebration and relief filled the room. Almost every person knew Whitmore, and knew what this doubt would do to him.

“All you’ve done is motivate him even more,” Pratt said.

Cam Whitmore — projected by most experts to be selected between No. 4 and No. 10 — slid all the way to No. 20 to the Houston Rockets. (John Minchillo/AP)

Rumors of red flags surrounding Whitmore’s medicals began to trickle out as the forward slipped below No. 10. Whitmore, 18, had dealt with various ailments, from a broken tibia that sidelined him his high school freshman season, to an ankle injury that claimed 10 games of his senior season, to right thumb surgery that delayed his Villanova debut until Dec. 3.

The 6-foot-7, 232-pound Whitmore always followed up those injuries with success: breakout sophomore and junior high school seasons, a BCL Player of the Year nod, or Big East Freshman of the Year recognition. He averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Wildcats this past season while shooting 47.8% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range.

The injury talk “shocked” Pratt, who said Whitmore cleared his physical at Villanova. In fact, Whitmore was praised by many analysts for having one of the most “NBA-ready” bodies in the entire draft.

“I think it’s all BS,” Pratt said. “I think it’s like any other draft — organizations ask you a bunch of questions and the rumors start, and unfortunately maybe scared some teams. I think he’s healthy and he’s ready to go.”

Whitmore disagreed with rumors that medical issues caused the drop.

“I promise you there’s not,” he told AP. “I have no idea. I don’t know what happened. But I feel fine. It’s my body. If they think it’s something different, they have their own opinions. But at the end of the day, it’s my body.”

During the ABC broadcast, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski cited “poor workouts and not great interviews with teams” as another possible cause of Whitmore’s stock falling. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony’s wrote that Whitmore “didn’t show the level of engagement [interested teams] were hoping for.” Pratt said that kind of read on Whitmore just isn’t correct.

Spalding boys basketball coach Josh Pratt reacts as his former player Cam Whitmore is drafted 20th overall by the Houston Rockets. “I think sometimes teams look for certain types of personality, but Cam doesn’t fit into any boxes. Cam is Cam,” Pratt said. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“I think sometimes teams look for certain types of personality, but Cam doesn’t fit into any boxes. Cam is Cam,” Pratt said. “He holds his cards to his chest, but he’s listening. He’s not having outbursts on social media; he’s a prototypical NBA player that’s going to keep a good head on his shoulders, that will represent this league to the utmost.”

Spalding rising junior Malik Washington joined the room’s upset reactions through the first 19 picks. With aspirations of the NFL draft himself and a star basketball player in his own right, there were certainly thoughts of his potential future running through his head. But mostly, Washington felt pride for his teammate for accomplishing his dream.

No, Whitmore wasn’t the best talker, said Washington, who was a freshman on the basketball team when Whitmore was a senior. He led by his actions. He was still a leader.

“I think getting drafted where he did is putting a chip on his shoulder,” Washington said. “He’ll come out and show people why he should’ve gone higher.”

Ty Peterson not only played alongside Whitmore through high school, but did so since fifth grade. He predicted Whitmore would get picked at No. 11, and stress seeped in after he didn’t. Now, the former teammate is certain this will add fuel to Whitmore’s fire. Doubt has always followed Whitmore around.

“It started from freshman year when he hurt his leg. It was always, ‘Is he going to do well in this area?’ As you can see now, it’s the same thing. They’re already doing it,” Peterson said. “But knowing him, he’ll rise to the top.”

Though invited to the McDonald’s All American Game after his senior season, Whitmore started on the bench. Pratt told him then, and hopes his words carry now: It’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. That day, Whitmore scored 19 points.

“It just shows you always have to prove yourself. You always have to keep fighting, and set your goals high,” Pratt said. “[Rockets coach Ime] Udoka is a good coach, a proven coach. Cam is going to make an impact when he gets there.”