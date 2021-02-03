Advertisement Advertisement National Sports Sports States with the most active players in Super Bowl 55 By Tribune Content Agency Staff Feb 03, 2021 at 12:32 PM Among the 121 players on the active rosters of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Super Bowl 55, 120 went to high school in 29 different states and one went to high school in Canada. (Tribune Content Agency Staff) Next Gallery PHOTOS Lamar Jackson could join these players who didn’t win a playoff game in their MVP season PHOTOS Lamar Jackson would be the Ravens' first MVP, but not Baltimore’s. Who would he join in the city’s lore? Advertisement National Sports College Football 1890-2019 Army-Navy football game throughout the years The first game of the Army-Navy football rivalry was played on November 29, 1890 at The Plain at West Point. Navy won. Dec 10, 2019 Ravens' Lamar Jackson sets single-season rushing record for a quarterback 15 stats to admire during Lamar Jackson's MVP run Orioles' Davis donates to children's hospital | PHOTOS Home owned by Cal Ripken, Adam Jones back on the market First competitive blind youth soccer match in U.S. Advertisement