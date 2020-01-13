Tiger Woods spent his weekend serving as a caddie for his son, Charlie, at a nine-hole junior tournament in South Florida.
Charlie, who turns 11 years old next month, showed off his golf swing while his dad was watching. Charlie’s swing already looks much better than that of an adult, average golfer.
According to Golf Channel, Charlie shot an impressive five-over 41 but didn’t take home first place.
Tiger will try to bring home a trophy when he returns to the PGA Tour on Jan. 23, at the Farmers Insurance Open.