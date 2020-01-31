A look at some key stats and numbers for the Super Bowl

44. Kansas City hasn't lost a game by more than eight points in its last 44 contests, including the postseason. The only teams to have longer streaks are Seattle (46 from 2011-14), Green Bay (45 from 2009-12) and New England (45 from 2010-13). The last time the Chiefs lost by more than eight came in a 28-17 defeat to Dallas on Nov. 5, 2017, with Alex Smith at QB. Garoppolo has lost by more than eight just once in 28 career starts, a 38-27 defeat at Kansas City last season.