NFL draft profile: Patrick Surtain II of Alabama

By Tribune Content Agency Staff
Tribune Content Agency
Apr 08, 2021 10:28 AM

Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II, son of three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain Sr., was considered one of the best cover corners in college football during the 2020-21 season. The first-team All-American led the Crimson Tide with 12 pass breakups.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compares Surtain to former pro-bowl defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha.

“Surtain possesses elite physical and athletic traits with the rare combination of length and short-area quickness that allows him to play on a press-man island and phase routes on all three levels,” Zierlein wrote. “He plays his length with plus technique and over skills that make winning downfield a very challenging proposition.”

Measurables:

  • Height: 6 foot, 2 inches
  • Weight: 208 pounds
  • Arms length: 32.5 inches
  • Hands length: 10 inches

