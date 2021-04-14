NFL draft profile: Nick Bolton of Missouri

Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton became a SEC star in 2019 after recording 107 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 12 starts and earning first-team all-conference honors. Bolton continued his success into the 2020 season, earning second-team All-American honors after leading his defense with 95 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in 10 starts.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Bolton to NFL linebacker Denzel Perryman.
“When you think about strong, forceful inside linebackers, Bolton is the type of player you might be envisioning,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s going to fall below typical NFL starter standards from a size standpoint, but his rugged frame and forceful demeanor help make up for it.”
Measurables:
- Height: 5 feet, 11 inches
- Weight: 237 pounds
- Arms length: 31.875 inches
- Hands length: 10.375 inches