NFL draft profile: Micah Parsons of Penn State

One of the best defensive prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft class didn’t play football in 2020.
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons opted out of the 2020-21 season, citing concerns about COVID-19. Despite his absence during the season, Parsons is still considered the best linebacker in the upcoming draft. As a sophomore, Parsons led the Nittany Lions in tackles (109) and tied for fourth in the FBS with four forced fumbles. Parsons earned All-American and All-Big Ten honors as well as conference Linebacker of the Year in 2019.
NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compares Parsons to Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack.
“I play him at Will (4-3 weakside linebacker) on early downs and then send him off the edge or in exotic looks on rush downs,” an area scout for an AFC team said. “I want to see just a little more aggression from him, though.”
Measurables:
- Height: 6 feet, 3 inches
- Weight: 246 pounds
- Arms length: 31.5 inches
- Hands length: 11 inches