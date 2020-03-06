xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

NFL draft profile: Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike of Texas A&M

By TCA staff
Tribune Content Agency
Mar 06, 2020 5:15 PM

A big body that can clog the running lane and rush the passer is a valuable commodity for any NFL team.

Justin Madubuike, a junior defensive tackle from Texas A&M, finished the 2019 season with 11.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks and one interception in 11 starts.

Advertisement

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Madubuike NFL defensive tackle Davon Godchaux: “Madubuike played in front of blockers in college but is more likely to schemed as a moving target whose quickness and athletic ability can benefit him. He’s not overly explosive off the snap, so getting on top of blockers with quickness could be the difference between surviving and thriving.”

Measurables:

Height: 6 feet 3 inches

Weight: 293 pounds

Arms length: 33.5 inches

Hands length: 9 inches

40-yard dash: 4.83 seconds

Bench press: 31 reps

Latest National Sports

Three-cone drill: 7.37 seconds

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement