NFL draft profile: Jayson Oweh of Penn State

Even though Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh didn’t record a sack during the shortened 2020 season, he still earned first-team all-conference thanks to 38 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in seven starts.
NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compares Oweh to NFL edge rusher Bud Dupree.
“He has dominant potential as a run defender with burst and range to upend back-side and play-side runs, turning them into short gains or losses,” Zierlein wrote. “While he figures to stack up stats with sheer athleticism, he does lack eye discipline and feel for blocking schemes, which tends to derail his momentum at times.”
Measurables:
- Height: 6 feet, 5 inches
- Weight: 257 pounds
- Arms length: 34.5 inches
- Hands length: 9.25 inches