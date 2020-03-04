NFL draft profile: Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina

Due to tendinitis in his knee, Kinlaw decided to skip the 2020 NFL Combine and wait to workout at his school’s pro day. “For a player with so many elite physical traits, Kinlaw’s tape was much more inconsistent than expected,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein noted. "He had moments where he was able to use his size, length and power to overwhelm opponents, but poor pad level and an inability to harness his energy coming off the snap led to body control and balance issues that prevented him from reaching his full potential.”