NFL draft profile: DeVonta Smith of Alabama

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, led the country with 23 receiving touchdowns, 117 receptions and 1,856 receiving yards. Smith helped the Crimson Tide win the 2021 national championship and earned MVP of the team’s College Football Playoff semifinal win over Notre Dame.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Smith with Calvin Ridley.
“He may be a bean pole, but he won’t fail,” an area scout for an NFC team said. “Those coaches rave about how he is wired and how much football means to him.”
Measurables:
- Height: 6 feet
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Arms length: 31.125 inches
- Hands length: 9.25 inches