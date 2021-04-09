NFL draft profile: Christian Darrisaw of Virginia Tech

Coming out of high school, Virginia Tech was the only FBS school to offer offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw a scholarship. Darrisaw had an immediate impact on Virginia Tech’s offensive line, starting 35 games at left tackle during his three seasons. After a dominate junior season, Darrisaw earned second-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Darrisaw to pro bowl offensive lineman Russell Okung.
“Athletically gifted left tackle prospect with the natural talent to be as good as he wants to be,” Zierlein wrote. “Darrisaw plays with plus body control. he has the initial quickness and smooth agility to get to any and all blocks in the run game.”
Measurables:
- Height: 6 feet, 4 inches
- Weight: 314 pounds