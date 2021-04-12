NFL draft profile: Christian Barmore of Alabama

Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore emerged as one of the best interior defensive lineman prospects during his sophomore season. Barmore earned third-team All-American and first team All-SEC honors with 9.5 tackles for loss and a team-high eight sacks, helping to lead the Crimson Tide to be national champions in 2020.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Barmore to former NFL and Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus.
“Barmore tends to be in the lead and take control of a majority of reps,” Zierlein wrote. “His hands and feet sing in harmony and allow him to stay active and free from attempts to sustain blocks against him. His hands are heavy and powerful but also sudden and efficient, which creates early win opportunities for him in the run game and as a pass rusher.”
Measurables:
- Height: 6 feet, 4 inches
- Weight: 310 pounds
- Arms length: 33.625 inches
- Hands length: 10 inches