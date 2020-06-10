USC welcomes back Reggie Bush after 10-year NCAA ban

“Throughout this process, one of the consistent themes that emerged from my discussions was how much Reggie Bush means to our former players, USC alumni and fans everywhere,” said USC athletic director Mike Bohn, who took the job last fall. "I’ve enjoyed getting to know Reggie and so many of his teammates, and I’m pleased his disassociation has ended so that we can welcome him back to our family. I’m confident that Reggie will use his incredible platform and influential voice to support and empower all of our student-athletes.”