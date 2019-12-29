A federal court judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Pop Warner, saying the two women who sued the youth football organization failed to prove that their sons’ deaths were directly linked to head trauma sustained a decade earlier as young players.
The women, Kimberly Archie and Jo Cornell, said their sons’ brain trauma was caused by playing Pop Warner football and that trauma led to irrational behavior that contributed to their deaths in 2014. Archie’s son, Paul Bright Jr., died at age 24 in a motorcycle accident. Cornell’s son, Tyler Cornell, was 25 when he died by suicide. In 2015, both men were posthumously found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, the degenerative brain disease associated with repeated head hits.
The judge in the case, Philip S. Gutierrez, of U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, said that the mothers did not show sufficient links between the head trauma their sons may have suffered while playing Pop Warner football and their behavior later in life. He also said that they had discounted other contributing factors, including the football that their sons played in high school and “social and biological factors.”
Archie said in an email that she intended to appeal the decision.
The case, which was set to go to trial in January before the judge’s decision Friday, was a benchmark for head trauma-related cases against sports organizations. Earlier this decade, thousands of retired NFL players accused the league of knowing that repeated head hits could lead to cognitive and neurological problems but failed to warn the players. The players’ lawyers settled with the league before the case went to trial.
While CTE has been posthumously diagnosed in hundreds of former football players, the medical community continues to dispute whether there is a direct link between exposure to repeated hits to the head in games like tackle football and the development of cognitive and neurological problems later in life.
