Even when a group is in position, those players previously were allowed 100 seconds if they were first to hit, and 80 seconds for the rest of the group. That time was reduced 15% under the new policy, allowing players 85 seconds and 70 seconds, respectively. If a player exceeds the limit while the group is in position, he would get a “monitoring penalty.” That typically involves a fine instead of a penalty because the group is not holding up anyone.