New pro sports venture puts women’s sports in the players’ hands

“Having played sports professionally, and having been a woman in the sports world, I believe there are so many great untold stories,” said Anya Alvarez, the head of content for Athletes Unlimited and a former professional golfer. She said her team looks to the athletes when making storytelling decisions. If they aren’t excited about an idea, they won’t do it. “We defer to the athletes,” she said. “We’ve created a very open-door policy with them.”