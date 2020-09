After Week 1 was defined by huge upsets, some order has been restored to the NFL this week with 14 of 15 favorites prevailing leading into Monday night’s game in Las Vegas — with the lone favorite to lose being the Philadelphia Eagles, who were favored by just 1.5 points at home. The road to those victories was rocky, however, as several star players have been lost to injuries — some of which appear to be season-ending. Here’s what we learned:

(Benjamin Hoffman, The New York Times)