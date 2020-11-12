How Trump lost sports as a political strategy

Goodell was widely criticized for not mentioning Kaepernick’s name. And Brees did not risk his career, as did Kaepernick, who has been out of the NFL for four seasons. But Harry Edwards, the sports sociologist, said it was important for Black players to gain acknowledgments of regret and support from a white star like Brees and from Goodell, the commissioner of a league where some prominent team owners had given millions to Trump’s political coffers.