A promising star. A gaggle of suitors. A wake of vultures.

Most of those involved in recruitment accept this as the way things are and the way they have always been across the world, though many find it especially difficult to untangle deals to take players out of South America. The sporting director at one major European club, though, believes the problem has become much worse since FIFA moved to deregulate agents in 2015. “Now you can basically do anything you like,” said the director, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to address the issue publicly.