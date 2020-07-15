Tiger Woods returns, without roars

Even if the course atmosphere Tuesday was entirely different at Muirfield, Woods was still happy to be back and insisted he was far more fit than he was his last tournament appearance in mid-February, when he finished last among the golfers who made the cut at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles. At the time, Woods’ surgically repaired back was stiff and inhibited his swing. By May’s made-for-TV match in Florida, where he and Peyton Manning paired to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady head-to-head, Woods looked both consistently sharp and powerful.