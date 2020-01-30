The Super Bowl is the biggest art show in Miami right now

“I like creating something that people can walk into and become a part of,” said Kelsey Montague, who grew up near Denver. Her creation in the Miami Beach Convention Center of a two-story bouquet of balloons is a perfect stage set for selfies and friend photos. Montague, 34, paints quickly. She says she has done more than 300 murals around the world since her first try at street art six years ago — a giant pair of angel wings on the side of a Manhattan restaurant with the hashtag, #whatliftsyou. From there, her career took off.