Golfer’s pro journey starts with a burst bubble

At least once every two years, Muralidhar Theegala made it a point to take the family back to India, where his parents still live. In 2001, Karuna, his wife and Sahith’s mother, began a battle with thyroid cancer, so her mother, Vijaya Laxmi, came to the United States to help with the children. Every year since, Laxmi has spent six months with them in California and six months back in India. Sahith Theegala balances his connection to India with a Southern California nonchalance: He’s warm and gentle, if not downright goofy at times.