The Paralympics got postponed. A retired champion got an idea.

In New York I’ve been coaching and working with New York Road Runners. The whole time I felt like I was missing something. I missed the whole training environment. It’s part of who I am; it’s part of my life. I had to step away from a part of who I was. Now I feel like I got a second chance. With all that said, now that I have made the decision to go back, I could make it to the Paralympic trials and not make the team. It’s a risk. You don’t know what’s going to happen. That is why I love sport and love swimming.