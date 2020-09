Even in the grip of a pandemic, it’s hard to keep all fans from enjoying a quintessential American pastime: taking in a ballgame in the summer. The coronavirus chopped baseball’s season from 162 games per team and 68 million tickets sold to 60 games per team with zero tickets sold. But in many cities, enterprising fans have found vantage points to sneak a free look.

(Tyler Kepner, The New York Times)