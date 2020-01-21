The Olympics want Tiger Woods. He wants to go. But there’s a catch.

Now, four years later, Woods is the closest he has been to the Olympics since he attended an archery event at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles with his father. To qualify, he must be one of the top four American players ranked inside the world top 15 as of June 22. Woods is currently seventh in the world, but he is only the fifth-best American heading into this week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.