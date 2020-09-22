Nikola Jokic plays basketball like it’s water polo

At the same time, Jokic’s proclivity for palming the basketball is one of the sharpest parallels that water polo practitioners draw when they watch him on the court. One-handed passes. One-handed rebounds. One-handed floaters. One-handed dribble handoffs. Jokic also has the habit of holding — and sometimes waving — the ball above and behind his head with one arm as he fends off his defender with the other. He might as well be treading water while he does it.