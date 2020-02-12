The NHL has a scoring blitz. Defensemen are leading it

That is not to say that defensemen are focused narrowly on offense, as most of the top players can still impose their will over all 200 feet of ice. One such player, Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings, has won two Stanley Cups, two Olympic gold medals and a Norris Trophy. That all happened while he changed his reputation from an offensive defenseman — he scored 59 points in his second season and didn’t surpass that total until his 10th — to a defensive anchor.