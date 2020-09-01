Hockey’s fights and handshakes? Not exactly socially distant

But other, more fundamental changes haven’t been in the offing this fraught summer. In a league that prefers, even in the before times, not to talk about the fighting it abides, there is no indication that the plan to get the game back on the ice involved any new discussion of reconfiguring the game to eliminate the punching. With the focus solely on the specter of the coronavirus, the NHL’s attention to other risk factors, like concussions and CTE, have remained at their previous settings.