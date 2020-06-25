NBA ironmen cling to routine during the load management era

At the forefront of that group is Utah Jazz wing Joe Ingles, 32, who has played in all of his team’s games since Dec. 16, 2015, the longest active streak in the league. When the season was suspended in March, Ingles quarantined for two weeks with his pregnant wife, Renae, and their infant twins. Everyday life was disrupted overnight, and Ingles, without any idea when, or if, basketball would come back, turned his focus to his family. Every morning, he made breakfast for his children, and he tucked them in at night, enjoying parenting pleasures that had been mostly impossible during the season.