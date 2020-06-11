How sports leagues regulate athletes’ activism

In the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis while in police custody last month, numerous NBA players have been at the forefront of protests nationwide against racial injustice and police brutality. It is not yet known, more than six weeks before NBA games are scheduled to start anew at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, if there will be a renewed focus on the rule or calls from the player ranks to amend it — or even how anthems will be handled. The usual practice of bringing in outside anthem singers clashes with the NBA’s intent to maintain a tightly controlled bubble to combat the coronavirus.