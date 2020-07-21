Baseball in middle America: Fans are in, autographs are out

Just baseball is enough for Nancy and Terry Peterson. They have missed only one opening day in Fargo since 1996, and said getting back to the ballpark, and reclaiming a measure of normalcy and ritual, was worth the risk. But signs of the pandemic are all around: A local distillery, a maker of whiskey and gin, provides hand sanitizer stations; all employees, as well as the umpires, wear masks; every other row of seats is roped off to enforce social distancing.