MLB’s war of words with the minors hits a boiling point

Ever since the news of Major League Baseball’s plan to overhaul the minor leagues emerged in October, major league and minor league officials have carried out a public relations battle, volleying statements and letters back and forth amid contentious negotiations.
On Wednesday, MLB issued a pointed and heated letter in response to a minor league message that cast doubt over whether the two sides could ever reach an agreement on the future of their relationship.
Dan Halem, the deputy commissioner and lead negotiator for MLB, wrote that the minor leagues, known as MiLB, and its president, Pat O’Conner, were “doing significant damage to your relationship with the 30 clubs by attacking MLB publicly and in the political realm.”
Halem added that MLB teams were “united in our negotiating position and misinformation tactics you have employed have only made the 30 clubs more resolute.”
The sharp missive came as the two sides were negotiating over an MLB proposal that would, among other changes, cut off major league ties for as many as 42 minor league affiliates and replace them with independent teams in what it would call a “Dream League” — which would not include any players under contract with major league teams.
Minor League Baseball has vehemently objected to the proposal, and the two sides have held several negotiation sessions to reach a new agreement. The current Professional Baseball Agreement, which governs the relationship between the majors and minors, expires in September.
But with another bargaining session scheduled for Feb. 20, each side is accusing the other of spreading falsehoods and misinformation as the tenor of the discourse becomes increasingly acrimonious.
On Jan. 23, MiLB sent a letter to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, which was published by NBC Sports on Wednesday, outlining its opposition to contracting and reorganizing the 120-team minor-league system.
Halem’s response struck an exasperated tone: “Although we have fully explained our views on all issues both formally and informally to members of your negotiating committee, there continues to be a disconnect between MiLB’s public messaging, government messaging and written communications on the one hand, and the views expressed by MiLB at the negotiating table on the other.”
MLB insists the restructuring can be done in a way that still preserves some form of minor league baseball in those communities. It also asserted that MiLB was hypocritical because of how frequently its owners moved teams around on their own.
“Minor league owners routinely leave communities because the team is not economically viable, or the owner receives a better offer elsewhere,” Halem wrote. “And when they do leave, neither MiLB nor the owner, typically offers anything as a replacement to the community, such as the case in Pawtucket (2020), New Orleans (2019), Mobile (2019) and Helena (2018) in the last two years alone.”
Representatives of Minor League Baseball did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and a spokesman for MLB said Halem’s letter spoke for itself.
MLB has drawn widespread criticism for its proposal, including from federal lawmakers. Four members of the House of Representatives introduced a bipartisan resolution Tuesday asking MLB to abandon its restructuring proposal.
Wednesday’s letter underscored MLB officials’ belief that MiLB has sought to build outside pressure to prevent any changes to the existing agreement. If a new deal is not reached by September, MLB could choose to continue to operate under the current PBA or it could leave it to individual MLB teams to act as they see fit. In that case, several major league clubs could cut their affiliations with their minor league teams on their own.
Major league teams generally pay for the minor league teams’ players and coaching staffs, and the farm teams cover everything else, including travel and equipment.
In its letter last week, MiLB accused MLB of false statements and outlined alternatives to MLB’s proposals. It also dismissed MLB’s description of the support it provided minor league teams: “It is simply not true that MLB ‘heavily subsidizes’ MiLB,” the letter said.
In his eight-page letter, Halem asserted that the players were the subsidy: MLB clubs pay the players and assign them to the teams. He said the players were the most valuable commodity, in an entertainment sense, to the minor league teams.
MLB has all but abandoned the Dream League concept, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations who requested anonymity to discuss private talks. It is instead floating a different league — to be played in the cities of contracted teams — consisting of players preparing for the MLB draft, which is likely to be cut from 40 rounds to 20.
