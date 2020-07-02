Jonathan Irons, helped by WNBA star Maya Moore, freed from prison

Moore, an evangelical Christian who has spent much of the past year ministering in Atlanta and connecting with her church and family, continues to say she has no plans to return to basketball anytime soon. In January, she announced she was extending her hiatus for a second year, partly to continue helping Irons. That decision meant she would miss not only a second WNBA season, now set to start in late July after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a chance to win a third straight gold medal in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, which were moved to 2021.