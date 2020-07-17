Matisse Thybulle is the breakout (mini-movie) star of the NBA bubble

Thybulle is doing it all: filming, directing, narrating, editing and, of course, starring alongside his teammates. It is a labor of love, he said. It took him about five hours to edit each of the first two vlogs. One of the problems, he said, was that he was swimming in footage after having succumbed to the urge to film everything. Now, he said, he has a better feel for what he ought to be capturing — and his teammates are all acting like Fellini.