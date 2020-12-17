Red Sox. White Sox. Blue Sox? Manny is still Manny.

Dobb would not disclose the pact’s financials — other than to say Ramirez will earn far less than he did in MLB, where he collected more than $200 million in paychecks. The Blue Sox, however, will be paying Ramirez, a two-time World Series champion with the Red Sox, for much more than his on-field production. The presence of a former international superstar with an uncanny ability to draw the spotlight is an opportunity not only for the Blue Sox, but for Australian baseball in general. (And for Ramirez, who briefly played for the Chicago White Sox toward the end of his major league career, it completes a Dr. Seuss-like run through teams named for the color of their socks.)