Stars in a slog: The Premier League grind will only get worse

And, at the end of it, those left standing will be those who have been able to weather it best, the teams with the deeper squads. That is proof, if anything, of how weighted the status quo is toward the established elite. And that, deep down, is what makes Klopp and Guardiola’s argument compelling. Offering managers more chance to rotate players will not, most likely, alter the outcome very much. Everything is heading in the same direction anyway. All that changes is how many players get injured along the way.