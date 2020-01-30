Kobe Bryant split Washington Post newsroom during 2018 visit

Those who were not pleased with the visit pointed to the 2003 case against Bryant, who was charged with felony sexual assault after an encounter with a 19-year-old front-desk clerk at a hotel near Vail, Colorado. The criminal case was dropped in 2004. In a statement through his lawyer, Bryant said at the time that he believed the encounter was “consensual,” but he added that he had come to understand that she did not see it the same way. The next year, Bryant reached a settlement with the accuser in a separate lawsuit. The terms were not disclosed.