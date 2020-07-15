University of Texas won’t drop song with racist history as players requested

Edmund Gordon, a professor in the University of Texas’ African and African diaspora studies department, who has studied and documented the campus’s racial history, said he supported the decision to keep the song in the context of the university’s mission “to foment teaching, learning and research in service of positive change in our society.” He added that keeping the song and explaining its origins would serve as a “constant reminder to our community that there were problematic aspects of our past that can and do continue to impact the present.”