Sports begin to reawaken in a changed world

If competitive sports do resume in the near future, they will almost certainly be contingent on widespread testing and fewer people interacting. The LPGA, which has made plans to restart its season in July, circulated an email to players and caddies that said not to expect fans at its first few events. This week, World Team Tennis announced plans to bring its nine teams to a single city, which is yet to be determined, and to play the 2020 schedule, tentatively starting in July, with a revamped format at a single venue.