Doctors enter college football’s politics, but maybe just for show

Last week, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Notre Dame, which will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, backed off in-person instruction because of virus outbreaks but encouraged their football teams to stay on campus. While some players in the Southeastern Conference used social media to criticize students for not wearing masks in classrooms, bars or fraternity houses, its schools were busy announcing plans to have upward of 25,000 fans at games — even at Alabama, where a vice president told students Friday the university was on a pace to run out of isolation beds by the end of the month. And a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic who advised the Big 12 and Conference USA to soldier on with football said in a podcast that any conference that did not play because of myocarditis concerns was relying on “wimpy, wobbly, weak” evidence.