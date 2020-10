There were two soccer games played over the weekend at Hayes Lane, a neat, compact stadium in a quiet corner of southeast London. The first, on Saturday afternoon, played out in the pin-drop silence that characterizes sports amid the pandemic. Just as they are in the Premier League, fans were barred from attending when Bromley FC — the team that owns the place — faced Torquay United in English soccer’s fifth tier.

(Rory Smith, The New York Times)