Meet the biggest prankster in baseball: Yankees GM Brian Cashman

For 23 years, Cashman has held one of the most high-profile and demanding jobs in sports: the Yankees' general manager. In that span — much of it under George Steinbrenner, the exacting and fiery owner who died in 2010 — the Yankees have won 2,131 regular-season games, more than any other franchise in the major leagues; reached the playoffs 19 times, including this year; and claimed four World Series titles, the last coming in 2009, an eternity in the Bronx.