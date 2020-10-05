Cardinals’ trust in Bob Gibson went beyond his fastball and slider

“When you go guessing for a ball outside and you go out there to get it — especially with that slider out there a lot to right-handers — they would start out there to get that ball,” Gibson said in 2015. “Well, if I threw a fastball inside, especially a two-seamer, it’s going to hit them. And I wouldn’t acknowledge, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ I would never acknowledge that. I just said, ‘Gimme another ball, let’s go,’ so they thought I was throwing at everybody. And that was OK.”