Advertisement Advertisement National Sports Sports Running blind, and running free By The New York Times Dec 22, 2020 at 5:22 PM Thomas Panek dreamed for years of running the way he did before he lost his sight, without fear and without a human or a dog tethered to his wrist as a guide. (The New York Times) Next Gallery PHOTOS Lamar Jackson could join these players who didn’t win a playoff game in their MVP season PHOTOS Lamar Jackson would be the Ravens' first MVP, but not Baltimore’s. Who would he join in the city’s lore? Advertisement National Sports College Football 1890-2019 Army-Navy football game throughout the years The first game of the Army-Navy football rivalry was played on November 29, 1890 at The Plain at West Point. Navy won. Dec 10, 2019 Ravens' Lamar Jackson sets single-season rushing record for a quarterback 15 stats to admire during Lamar Jackson's MVP run Orioles' Davis donates to children's hospital | PHOTOS Home owned by Cal Ripken, Adam Jones back on the market First competitive blind youth soccer match in U.S. Advertisement